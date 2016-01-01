Facebook logo   Twitter Logo
Lab Services
Disease Reporting
Energy Assistance
Home Loan Counseling






Mumps

Overview

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that is spread by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs, sneezes or talks. Items used by an infected person, such as cups or soft drink cans, can also be contaminated with the virus, which may spread to others if those items are shared.

There is no treatment for mumps, and it can cause long-term health problems.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms of mumps are characterized as follows:

  • Headache and swelling of the salivary glands.
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches and loss of appetite.
  • Swollen glands under the ears or jaw

After a person is exposed to mumps, symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.

 

What to Do if You Become Infected with Mumps

  • Contact your health provider
  • Stay at home for five days after symptoms begin.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

 

Mumps and the MMR Vaccine Used to Help Prevent It

The best way to protect against mumps is to get the MMR shot for measles, mumps, and rubella . Healthcare providers recommend that your child get 2 doses of the MMR shot for best protection.

Mumps Vaccine Recommendations from CDC

 

DCHHS provides the MMR vaccine for children and adults at the main clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy. in Dallas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 214-819-2163.

DCHHS provides the MMR vaccine for children only at clinics in the community.

For information about mumps, measles and rubella call 214-819-2163 or visit the CDC website.

 

 

 

For general questions or for more information about Dallas County Health and Human Services,
please email Director Zachary Thompson at: zachary.thompson@dallascounty.org

 

Zachary S. Thompson
Director		 Christopher Perkins, D.O., M.P.H.
Medical Director / Health Authority

 
About Us | Press Releases | Public Health Preparedness | Environmental Health | Client Services | Clinical Services

2377 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207-2710 | 214-819-2000
Copyright © 2016 Dallas County Online. All Rights Reserved.
PRIVACY STATEMENT | HELP | CONTACT DALLAS COUNTY | ADA STATEMENT | SITE INDEX | DALLAS COUNTY | HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES