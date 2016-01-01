Mumps

Overview

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that is spread by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs, sneezes or talks. Items used by an infected person, such as cups or soft drink cans, can also be contaminated with the virus, which may spread to others if those items are shared.

There is no treatment for mumps, and it can cause long-term health problems.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms of mumps are characterized as follows:

Headache and swelling of the salivary glands.

Fatigue

Muscle aches and loss of appetite.

Swollen glands under the ears or jaw

After a person is exposed to mumps, symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.

What to Do if You Become Infected with Mumps

Contact your health provider

Stay at home for five days after symptoms begin.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Mumps and the MMR Vaccine Used to Help Prevent It

The best way to protect against mumps is to get the MMR shot for measles, mumps, and rubella . Healthcare providers recommend that your child get 2 doses of the MMR shot for best protection.

Mumps Vaccine Recommendations from CDC

DCHHS provides the MMR vaccine for children and adults at the main clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy. in Dallas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 214-819-2163.

DCHHS provides the MMR vaccine for children only at clinics in the community.

For information about mumps, measles and rubella call 214-819-2163 or visit the CDC website.