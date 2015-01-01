Welcome to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Frank Crowley Courts Building - 133 N. Riverfront Boulevard, LB 19, Dallas, TX 75207

Phone: (214) 653-3600 • Fax: (214) 653-5774









Mission Statement The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office mission is to see that justice is done by protecting the innocent in our county without respect to race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status. Our office will maintain the highest level of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We will always be accountable to our community.



As public servants, we are committed to diversity, hard work, and re-imagining the traditional role a prosecutor should play in a community. While we will vigorously prosecute violent and habitual offenders, we are also committed to crime prevention by implementing innovative programs to break the cycle of crime for youthful offenders, first-time offenders, mentally-ill offenders, and drug addicted offenders.



We are committed to: Being fully engaged in all the communities within our county.

Providing our personnel the highest level of training to ensure the highest level of ethics and professionalism in prosecution.

Each of our employees becoming leaders in our community.