For Dallas County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates and Information, please click the links below:
COVID-19 Main Site   |    Reopenings and Operational Updates    |    Cares Act Funding
Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP)
All the Dallas County Tax Offices are closed to the public for face-to-face transactions until further notice.
Please click here for more information.
SETTINGS

Reset High Contrast Text Only

-A A A+

Emergency Housing Assistance Program

Dallas County Health and Human Services - 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207
Telephone: 214-819-1968

The EHAP Pre-Screening Application Has Reopened!
¡La aplicación de evaluación previa de EHAP ha vuelto a abrir!

EHAP Home is Where the Heart Is

Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP)
Funded Through: CARES Act

The Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) is to provide: Short-term rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to low income Dallas County residents living outside of the City of Dallas economically affected (loss/reduction of income) by the spread of COVID-19.

  • Applications will be processed through a lottery system
  • DCHHS will begin reaccepting pre-screening applications online Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and close the pre-screening application process Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (CT).
  • Once open, DCHHS will also accept pre-screening applications by phone at (214) 819-1968, Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CT)
  • The pre-screening application form is available in English and Spanish
  • Length of assistance will not exceed 3 months

Please note submission of a pre-screening application does not guarantee eligibility or an offer of assistance.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Click here to view in English

Preguntas Frequentes

Haga clic aquí para ver en español

 
 

Eligibility Requirements

  1. Applicant cannot currently be receiving assistance through another entity
  2. Applicant must reside in Dallas County but outside the City of Dallas (verified by zip code)
  3. Applicant's household income must fall within the Area Median Income (AMI)
FY 2020
Income Limit Area		Median
Family Income		FY 2020
Income Limit Category		1 person2 person3 person4 person5 person6 person7 person8 person
Dallas, TX HUD
Metro FMR Area		$86,200Low (80%) Income
Limits ($)		48,30055,20062,10068,95074,50080,00085,50091,050
  1. Applicant must have suffered an economic impact on or after March 1st
    • economic impact is defined as "job loss" or "reduction in income" resulting in non-payment of rental or mortgage payment

Please note applicants who qualify will be required to provide current documentation (within the last 30 days) to support their claim. Please see below for the list of required documentation.

 
 

Required Documentation

  1. Photo Identification Document (ID) of Applicant - may include but not be limited to the following items:
    • Driver's License
    • public safety ID
    • passport
    • and other government issued ID
  2. Identification of all other Household Members - may include any one of the following items:
    • social security cards
    • birth certificates
    • school/college IDs
  3. Household income Verification:
  • Bank Statement - Checking/Savings
  • Social Security Award Letter
  • VA Benefits
  • Unemployment Benefits
  • Pay Stub (last 30 days)
  • Worker's Compensation
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)
  • Pension
  • Employment Verification Form
  • Short or Long-Term Disability Benefit Letter
  • Annuity, Stock, Investment Statement
  1. Self Employment (self-employment records, 1099 and/or IRS forms, Income Tax Return)
  2. Employer Termination/Layoff/Furlough/Reduction in Wages Letter/Documentation
  3. Lease agreement/Mortgage statement - may include but not limited to the following items:
    • eviction/late notice and other related documents
  4. Utility bill (Water / Sewage)
  5. Economic Impact
 
 

Pre-Screening Application

Click here to complete Pre-Screening Application to see if you qualify.

Please note that the pre-screening application is only a preliminary step in identifying applicants that meet the four (4) specific eligibility criteria to qualify for EHAP. Meeting all eligibility criteria at pre-screening application process does not guarantee that assistance will be provided. Results from pre-screening will be forwarded to program staff who will schedule the Intake to determine if all eligibility criteria for EHAP has been met and documented prior to the assistance payment being issued.

Solicitud de preselección

Haga clic aquí para completar la solicitud de pre-selección para ver si califica.

Tenga en cuenta que la solicitud de preselección es solo un paso preliminar para identificar a los solicitantes que cumplen los cuatro (4) criterios de elegibilidad específicos para calificar para EHAP. El cumplimiento de todos los criterios de elegibilidad en la pre-selección se enviará al personal del programa que programará la admisión para determinar si se han cumplido y documentado todos los criterios de elegibilidad para la EHAP y se documentan antes de que se emita el pago de asistencia

 
 

Know Someone Who May Qualify?

Click here to view in English

Conoces a alguien que puede calificar?

Haga clic aquí para ver en español

 
 

See Below for Additional Resources

Click here to view in English

Ver abajo para obtener recursos adicionales

Haga clic aquí para ver en español

 
 

EHO Logo Dallas County is pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or natural origin.
* Applicant must be 18 years of age or older to apply.

 