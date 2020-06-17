The EHAP Pre-Screening Application Has Reopened!

¡La aplicación de evaluación previa de EHAP ha vuelto a abrir!

Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP)

Funded Through: CARES Act

The Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) is to provide: Short-term rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to low income Dallas County residents living outside of the City of Dallas economically affected (loss/reduction of income) by the spread of COVID-19.

Applications will be processed through a lottery system

DCHHS will begin reaccepting pre-screening applications online Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and close the pre-screening application process Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (CT).

Once open, DCHHS will also accept pre-screening applications by phone at (214) 819-1968, Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CT)

The pre-screening application form is available in English and Spanish

Length of assistance will not exceed 3 months

Please note submission of a pre-screening application does not guarantee eligibility or an offer of assistance.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicant cannot currently be receiving assistance through another entity Applicant must reside in Dallas County but outside the City of Dallas (verified by zip code) Applicant's household income must fall within the Area Median Income (AMI) FY 2020

Income Limit Area Median

Family Income FY 2020

Income Limit Category 1 person 2 person 3 person 4 person 5 person 6 person 7 person 8 person Dallas, TX HUD

Metro FMR Area $86,200 Low (80%) Income

Limits ($) 48,300 55,200 62,100 68,950 74,500 80,000 85,500 91,050 Applicant must have suffered an economic impact on or after March 1st economic impact is defined as "job loss" or "reduction in income" resulting in non-payment of rental or mortgage payment

Please note applicants who qualify will be required to provide current documentation (within the last 30 days) to support their claim. Please see below for the list of required documentation.

Required Documentation

Photo Identification Document (ID) of Applicant - may include but not be limited to the following items: Driver's License

public safety ID

passport

and other government issued ID Identification of all other Household Members - may include any one of the following items: social security cards

birth certificates

school/college IDs Household income Verification:

Bank Statement - Checking/Savings

Social Security Award Letter

VA Benefits

Unemployment Benefits

Pay Stub (last 30 days)

Worker's Compensation Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

Pension

Employment Verification Form

Short or Long-Term Disability Benefit Letter

Annuity, Stock, Investment Statement

Self Employment (self-employment records, 1099 and/or IRS forms, Income Tax Return) Employer Termination/Layoff/Furlough/Reduction in Wages Letter/Documentation Lease agreement/Mortgage statement - may include but not limited to the following items: eviction/late notice and other related documents Utility bill (Water / Sewage) Economic Impact

Pre-Screening Application Click here to complete Pre-Screening Application to see if you qualify. Please note that the pre-screening application is only a preliminary step in identifying applicants that meet the four (4) specific eligibility criteria to qualify for EHAP. Meeting all eligibility criteria at pre-screening application process does not guarantee that assistance will be provided. Results from pre-screening will be forwarded to program staff who will schedule the Intake to determine if all eligibility criteria for EHAP has been met and documented prior to the assistance payment being issued. Solicitud de preselección Haga clic aquí para completar la solicitud de pre-selección para ver si califica. Tenga en cuenta que la solicitud de preselección es solo un paso preliminar para identificar a los solicitantes que cumplen los cuatro (4) criterios de elegibilidad específicos para calificar para EHAP. El cumplimiento de todos los criterios de elegibilidad en la pre-selección se enviará al personal del programa que programará la admisión para determinar si se han cumplido y documentado todos los criterios de elegibilidad para la EHAP y se documentan antes de que se emita el pago de asistencia