Emergency Housing Assistance Program
Telephone: 214-819-1968
The EHAP Pre-Screening Application Has Reopened!
¡La aplicación de evaluación previa de EHAP ha vuelto a abrir!
Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP)
Funded Through: CARES Act
The Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) is to provide: Short-term rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to low income Dallas County residents living outside of the City of Dallas economically affected (loss/reduction of income) by the spread of COVID-19.
- Applications will be processed through a lottery system
- DCHHS will begin reaccepting pre-screening applications online Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and close the pre-screening application process Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (CT).
- Once open, DCHHS will also accept pre-screening applications by phone at (214) 819-1968, Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CT)
- The pre-screening application form is available in English and Spanish
- Length of assistance will not exceed 3 months
Please note submission of a pre-screening application does not guarantee eligibility or an offer of assistance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Preguntas Frequentes
Eligibility Requirements
- Applicant cannot currently be receiving assistance through another entity
- Applicant must reside in Dallas County but outside the City of Dallas (verified by zip code)
- Applicant's household income must fall within the Area Median Income (AMI)
|FY 2020
Income Limit Area
|Median
Family Income
|FY 2020
Income Limit Category
|1 person
|2 person
|3 person
|4 person
|5 person
|6 person
|7 person
|8 person
|Dallas, TX HUD
Metro FMR Area
|$86,200
|Low (80%) Income
Limits ($)
|48,300
|55,200
|62,100
|68,950
|74,500
|80,000
|85,500
|91,050
- Applicant must have suffered an economic impact on or after March 1st
- economic impact is defined as "job loss" or "reduction in income" resulting in non-payment of rental or mortgage payment
Please note applicants who qualify will be required to provide current documentation (within the last 30 days) to support their claim. Please see below for the list of required documentation.
Required Documentation
- Photo Identification Document (ID) of Applicant - may include but not be limited to the following items:
- Driver's License
- public safety ID
- passport
- and other government issued ID
- Identification of all other Household Members - may include any one of the following items:
- social security cards
- birth certificates
- school/college IDs
- Household income Verification:
- Bank Statement - Checking/Savings
- Social Security Award Letter
- VA Benefits
- Unemployment Benefits
- Pay Stub (last 30 days)
- Worker's Compensation
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)
- Pension
- Employment Verification Form
- Short or Long-Term Disability Benefit Letter
- Annuity, Stock, Investment Statement
- Self Employment (self-employment records, 1099 and/or IRS forms, Income Tax Return)
- Employer Termination/Layoff/Furlough/Reduction in Wages Letter/Documentation
- Lease agreement/Mortgage statement - may include but not limited to the following items:
- eviction/late notice and other related documents
- Utility bill (Water / Sewage)
- Economic Impact
Pre-Screening Application
Click here to complete Pre-Screening Application to see if you qualify.
Please note that the pre-screening application is only a preliminary step in identifying applicants that meet the four (4) specific eligibility criteria to qualify for EHAP. Meeting all eligibility criteria at pre-screening application process does not guarantee that assistance will be provided. Results from pre-screening will be forwarded to program staff who will schedule the Intake to determine if all eligibility criteria for EHAP has been met and documented prior to the assistance payment being issued.
Solicitud de preselección
Haga clic aquí para completar la solicitud de pre-selección para ver si califica.
Tenga en cuenta que la solicitud de preselección es solo un paso preliminar para identificar a los solicitantes que cumplen los cuatro (4) criterios de elegibilidad específicos para calificar para EHAP. El cumplimiento de todos los criterios de elegibilidad en la pre-selección se enviará al personal del programa que programará la admisión para determinar si se han cumplido y documentado todos los criterios de elegibilidad para la EHAP y se documentan antes de que se emita el pago de asistencia
Know Someone Who May Qualify?
Conoces a alguien que puede calificar?
See Below for Additional Resources
Ver abajo para obtener recursos adicionales
Dallas County is pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or natural origin.
* Applicant must be 18 years of age or older to apply.