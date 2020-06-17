The EHAP Pre-Screening Application is Open!

¡La aplicación de preselección EHAP está abierta!

Welcome to the Dallas County Emergency Housing Assistance Programs Site

COVID-19 has had a widespread effect on the residents of Dallas County. As a result of this pandemic may individuals and families have been economically impacted. To mitigate the impact and support such individuals and families Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is pleased to offer a host of short-term emergency housing assistance programs aimed at assisting individuals and households with rental, mortgage and utility (water/sewage) assistance. Each of the programs are unique in the type of assistance covered, eligibility requirements, guidelines and funding source as seen below.

Applications will be processed through a lottery system. Effective July 1, 2021, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-screening applications for all Emergency Housing Assistance Programs will be accepted through one common link found below

Assistance through these programs are available to households residing in Dallas County, outside the City of Dallas (city limits)

DCHHS is now accepting pre-screening applications online or by phone at 214-819-1968, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CT)

The pre-screening application form is available in English and Spanish

Length of assistance will not exceed twelve (12) months - including number of months assisted in CY2020

Rental or mortgage assistance amounts may not exceed 120% of FMR/SAMFMR

Landlords may apply on behalf of their tenants and processed on a first-come-first served basis (see pre-application below)

J.P. Courts may apply to divert eviction cases after due consent from the landlord and tenant (see pre-application below)

Assistance amounts vary based on program guidelines

Dallas County will select program that best fits applicant household case/situation

Please note submission of a pre-screening application does not guarantee eligibility or an offer of assistance.

NOTICE: Individuals who live within the city of Dallas are not eligible for assistance through these programs. If you live within Dallas city limits, you may visit unitedwaydallas.org/rental-assistance or contact the Texas Eviction Diversion Program at 855-270-7655 for assistance.

EMERGENCY HOUSING ASSISTANCE PROGRAM – 2021 (EHAP-2021)

Provides short-term rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to low income Dallas County residents living outside of the City of Dallas economically affected (loss/reduction of income) by the spread of COVID-19.

Click here for additional details on EHAP-2021

TEXAS EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (TERAP)

Effective July 1, 2021, TERAP is no longer accepting applications.

Applications for rental assistance will be processed through ERAP.

Provides short-term rental assistance to low income Dallas County residents living outside of the City of Dallas economically affected (loss/reduction of income) by the spread of COVID-19.

Click here for additional details on TERAP

TEXAS EVICTION DIVERSION PROGRAM (TEDP)

Effective July 1, 2021, TEDP is no longer accepting applications.

Applications for eviction diversion will be processed through ERAP.

A program within TERAP, TEDP is a special program/court process that allows courts to place eviction lawsuits on hold and divert them to the TEDP. Under the TEDP, lump sum payments are provided to landlords for rental arrears in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes and forgiving late fees. This program is for Dallas County residents living outside of the City of Dallas economically affected (loss/reduction of income) by the spread of COVID-19.

Click here for additional details on TEDP

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (ERAP)

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) assists households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.